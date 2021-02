Speaking to reporters after attending a virtual meeting of Group of 20 financial leaders, Aso also urged the major economies to unite in backing low income countries given widening disparities of economic growth and vaccinations.

"To support low income countries, Japan will back a new allocation of SDRs (Special Drawing Rights)," Aso said, referring to the International Monetary Fund's resources.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)