Japan coalition party seeks $13.6 bln for child care in stimulus draft

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A party in Japan's ruling
coalition is seeking 2 trillion yen ($13.6 billion) in child
care support as part of an economic stimulus package, a draft
proposal showed, indicating that steps are under way to flesh
out specific spending plans.
The proposal by Komeito, a partner of Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party, also seeks 500 billion yen
for research and development on technologies related to economic
security, according to a draft document seen by Reuters on
Thursday.
The proposals will likely be reflected in an economic
stimulus package that the government plans to announce this
month and that will be funded by a supplemental budget, the
second for this fiscal year, expected to reach a vote in
November.
The draft proposed spending 2 trillion yen over three years
to support families with children, in addition to other measures
for households and enterprises hit by high energy and resource
costs. It did not give a total spending figure.
Japanese policymakers have so far remained coy about the
likely size of the planned stimulus spending, although some
lawmakers have floated ball-park figures around 30 trillion yen.
The package, which follows an initial extra budget approved
in May worth 2.7 trillion yen, would likely be financed through
additional debt issuance and add to what is already the
industrial world's heaviest public debt burden, at more than
double the size of the country's annual gross domestic product.
A Japanese Finance Ministry official, however, played down
comparisons with Britain, which is also confronting a weak
currency, high inflation and rising debt, and has been pushed to
the verge of financial crisis.
"In Britain, inflation is way higher than in Japan, and
their current account balance is in deficit," the official said.
"What we have in common is that we may not be able to defend
our financial position once investors doubt our fiscal
sustainability," the official added.
($1 = 146.7900 yen)
