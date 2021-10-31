Japan coalition projected to keep majority, PM's party battered - NHK

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling coalition is
projected to stay in power but the party of Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida is forecast to take a drubbing in an election on Sunday,
public broadcaster NHK said, a blow that could mean political
instability in the world's third-biggest economy.
It was too close to call whether Kishida's Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP) would maintain its majority in the lower
house of parliament as a single party, according to exit polls,
but its coalition with junior partner is forecast to maintain
control.
The LDP was expected to win between 212 to 255 seats, NHK
said, with 233 needed for the majority.
(Reporting by Tokyo bureau; Editing by William Mallard)