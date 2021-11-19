Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan considers releasing oil reserves to curb prices -Kyodo

11/19/2021 | 11:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A branch of Cosmo Energy Holdings' Cosmo Oil service station is seen in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government is considering releasing oil from its reserves in response to rising crude oil prices, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, without citing sources.

It would be the first time for Japan to release oil reserves for the sake of lowering prices, although the country in the past has tapped such reserves when it faced natural disasters and geopolitical risks overseas, Kyodo said.

Government officials were not immediately available for comment.

The government of U.S. President Joe Biden, who faces falling approval ratings and higher gasoline prices, has pressed https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/asia-looks-spr-shock-treatment-high-oil-prices-after-us-request-2021-11-18 some of the world's biggest economies to consider releasing oil from their strategic reserves to quell high energy prices.

The requests include asking China for the first time to consider releasing stocks of crude.

Japan reacted positively to the initial U.S. outreach on a possible coordinated reserve release and was considering such a step, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters previously.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno declined to comment on Thursday about the U.S. requests, first reported by Reuters.

"We will continue to closely watch how rising crude oil prices will affect global energy markets and the Japanese economy," he told reporters. "While urging oil-producing nations to ramp up oil output, we will strive to stabilise energy markets by coordinating with major consumer nations and international organisations," such as the International Energy Agency.

Resource-poor Japan gets the vast majority of its oil from the Middle East. Recent surging oil prices and a weakening yen are driving up the cost of imports, dealing a double blow to a trade-dependent nation.

The government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday unveiled a record $490 billion stimulus plan including measures to counter higher oil prices. It plans to subsidise oil refiners in the hope of capping wholesale gasoline and fuel prices to ease the pain to households and firms from rising oil costs.

"What's important is to urge oil-producing countries to ramp up oil production," Kishida said last month after discussions with cabinet ministers. "We will arrange concrete measures after confirming what industry sectors are being affected."

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11/19Thai economy seen growing 3.5%-4.5% next year - finance minister
RE
11/19Japan considers releasing oil reserves to curb prices -Kyodo
RE
11/19China fines tech giants for failing to report 43 old deals
RE
11/19ELON MUSK : Tesla app coming back online after server outage, Musk says
RE
11/19Japan oil release would be its first with aim of lowering prices -kyodo
RE
11/19Japan considers releasing oil reserves to curb prices -kyodo
RE
11/19GM flags concern over renewable energy in Mexico, sees investment risk
RE
11/19U.S. and Taiwan to hold second round of economic dialogue next week
RE
11/19Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes takes stand to defend herself in fraud case
RE
11/19Corporate America unloads on Biden's newly active business watchdogs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China fines tech giants for failing to report 43 old deals
2Corporate America unloads on Biden's newly active business watchdogs
3Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes takes stand to defend herself in frau..
4UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn..
5Hong Kong authorises Sinovac vaccine for children aged 3-17

HOT NEWS