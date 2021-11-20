Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan considers releasing oil reserves to curb prices -Kyodo

11/20/2021 | 04:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A branch of Cosmo Energy Holdings' Cosmo Oil service station is seen in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday his government is considering releasing oil from its reserves in response to rising crude oil prices, Kyodo news agency reported.

It would be the first time for Japan to release oil reserves for the sake of lowering prices, although the country has previously tapped its reserves to cope with natural disasters and geopolitical risks, Kyodo said.

The government of U.S. President Joe Biden, who faces falling approval ratings and higher gasoline prices, has pressed https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/asia-looks-spr-shock-treatment-high-oil-prices-after-us-request-2021-11-18 some of the world's biggest economies to consider releasing oil from their strategic reserves to quell high energy prices.

The requests include asking China for the first time to consider releasing stocks of crude.

"We're proceeding with consideration as to what we can do on the premise that Japan will coordinate with the United States and other countries concerned," Kishida told reporters, according to Kyodo.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday that Tokyo was closely watching the impact of rising oil prices on the world's third-biggest economy.

"While urging oil-producing nations to ramp up oil output, we will strive to stabilise energy markets by coordinating with major consumer nations and international organisations," such as the International Energy Agency, Matsuno said.

Resource-poor Japan gets the vast majority of its oil from the Middle East. Recent surging oil prices and a weakening yen are driving up the cost of imports, dealing a double blow to a trade-dependent nation.

Kishida's government on Friday unveiled a record $490 billion stimulus plan including measures to counter higher oil prices. It plans to subsidise oil refiners in the hope of capping wholesale gasoline and fuel prices to ease the pain to households and firms from rising oil costs.

"What's important is to urge oil-producing countries to ramp up oil production," Kishida said last month after discussions with cabinet ministers. "We will arrange concrete measures after confirming what industry sectors are being affected."

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:41aJapan considers releasing oil reserves to curb prices -Kyodo
RE
04:24aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi urges continuous efforts to promote high-quality BRI development
PU
04:14aMARTIN KLUS AFTER A MEETING WITH HIS ESTONIAN PARTNER : “Slovakia, together with Estonia, supports the European future of our neighbours in the Western Balkans and in the Eastern Partnership.”
PU
04:04aUNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : EU and UNESCO are Launching a Training for Tourist Guides in Samarkand
PU
04:02aThai economy seen growing 3.5%-4.5% next year, recovery fragile - Finance Minister
RE
04:02aThai economy seen growing 3.5%-4.5% next year, recovery fragile - FinMin
RE
11/19China fines tech giants for failing to report 43 old deals
RE
11/19ELON MUSK : Tesla app coming back online after server outage, Musk says
RE
11/19Japan oil release would be its first with aim of lowering prices -kyodo
RE
11/19Japan considers releasing oil reserves to curb prices -kyodo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vestas impacted by cyber security incident
2China fines tech giants for failing to report 43 old deals
3Japan considers releasing oil reserves to curb prices -Kyodo
4Corporate America unloads on Biden's newly active business watchdogs
5Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes takes stand to defend herself in frau..

HOT NEWS