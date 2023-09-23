TOKYO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Japan's government is considering giving tax benefits to firms that produce goods such as semiconductors and storage batteries for a period of 5-10 years as part of an upcoming economic stimulus package, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

The Nikkei said the government is considering steps to strengthen the supply of goods it deems important as part of the package, adding it wants to provide support in areas where private-sector firms face high entry risks. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Peter Graff)