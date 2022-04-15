Japan consumer inflation seen picking up, still distant from BOJ target

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=JPCPI%3DECI
TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer inflation
likely accelerated in March from a year earlier but was still
well short of the Bank of Japan's price goal, a Reuters poll
showed, bolstering the view that the BOJ will lag way behind
other central banks in normalising policy.
Separate data is expected to show Japan's trade balance
remained deep in the red, stoking worries about surging import
costs of fuel and commodities, while the yen's weakening to
20-year low past 126 versus the dollar this week adding to the
pain.
Next week's data would underscore the challenge for Japan's
central bank. The weak yen has emerged as a political hot-button
issue as lawmakers demand measures to cushion the blow from
rising inflation.
The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI) data, to be
released by the internal ministry at 2330 GMT on April 21,
likely rose 0.8% in March from a year earlier, faster than a
0.6% gain in February, the poll of 18 economists showed on
Friday.
"The pace of rises in the core CPI likely returned to
pre-pandemic levels," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at
Norinchukin Research Institute.
"The natiowide core index probably picked up in March as
import inflation has strengthened due to the weak yen, rising
crude oil and commodity prices."
Still, rising headline inflation does not mean the BOJ would
rush to unwind its monetary stimulus anytime soon. On the
contrary, the central bank is expected to stick with its
powerful stimulus for some time given the view that the current
cost-push inflation is far from sustainable, analysts say.
Its long elusive inflation target is 2%.
The trade data, to be issued by the Ministry of Finance at
2350 GMT on April 19, will probably show Japan's trade balance
remained in a deficit of 100.8 billion yen in March, narrowing
from 668.3 billion yen seen in the previous month.
Imports likely jumped 28.9% in the year to March, outpacing
a 17.5% gain in exports, the poll showed.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)