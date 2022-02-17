Japan cuts economic assessment in Feb report as Omicron hits consumption

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan slashed on Thursday its
official view of the economy for the first time in five months
after a recent outbreak of the Omicron variant of coronavirus
forced reinstatement of COVID-19 curbs and disrupted a budding
recovery of service consumption.
Private sector economists have trimmed Japan's current
quarter growth forecast to near zero, if not contraction,
following a solid annualised 5.4% gain in the period from
October to December.
"The economy continues to pick up, but some weaknesses are
observed as severe conditions due to the coronavirus linger,"
the government said in the February economic report approved by
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet.
Among key economic elements, the government downgraded its
evaluation of private consumption for the first time since
September, saying the recovery appeared to be stalling lately.
"Restaurants, transport, hotels, travel - consumption in all
of these services has been weak since late January," a
government official told a media briefing ahead of the cabinet
approval.
Japan's COVID-19 infections skyrocketed to record daily
levels of 100,000 early this month. But infections have started
to decrease in recent days, after curbs on restaurant timings
and large events were reimposed and extended in most regions.
Although authorities kept production assessment unchanged,
COVID-19 outbreaks have also weighed on Japan Inc by disrupting
labour and parts supply. This week's Reuters Tankan survey
showed Japanese manufacturers' sentiment fell to a 11-month low.
The government made its first upgrade of capital expenditure
assessment in 10 months, reflecting robust business spending
figures in fourth-quarter gross domestic product data.
The government tweaked its view on wholesale inflation by
adding a reference to its "gradual increase", following a
month-on-month rise in corporate goods price data in January.
But consumer inflation has been steady, stripping out
volatile prices of energy and fresh food, the government said in
the report. Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.5% in December
from a year earlier.
Price trends "have yet to affect consumption significantly
so far", the official said. "But it could bring some downward
pressures by affecting (consumer) sentiment ... and it continues
to require close attention looking ahead."
Elsewhere in the February report, the government downgraded
its assessment on housing construction based on soft housing
starts data.
(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)