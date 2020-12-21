Japan doctors' group, others declare medical emergency

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - National associations of doctors,
nurses and seven other medical groups in Japan declared a state
of medical emergency on Monday, urging the government to support
the nation's medical system creaking under the strain of the
coronavirus pandemic.
"The spread of the coronavirus infection shows no signs of
stopping. Left unchecked, people in Japan will not be able to
receive regular medical care, let alone care for COVID-19," the
joint statement said.
The nine groups, which also include national associations of
dentists and pharmacists, called on the government to provide
proper assistance to frontline medical workers, and on the
public to exercise infection prevention measures thoroughly.
While nowhere near the severity seen in the United States
and parts of Europe, coronavirus infections in Japan have risen
sharply to record highs this month, raising fears that medical
facilities may be overwhelmed when they are typically
understaffed in the holiday season.
In all, Japan has reported more than 201,000 infections and
2,965 fatalities, according to public broadcaster NHK.
