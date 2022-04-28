Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan escalates warnings as yen slumps, vows to take 'appropriate action'

04/28/2022 | 11:20am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration photo of a Japan Yen note

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will take appropriate action in currency markets as recent moves are "extremely worrying," a finance ministry official said on Thursday, issuing Tokyo's strongest warning yet as the yen plunged to fresh 20-year lows.

The remark highlights growing alarm among Japanese policymakers over the rapid decline in the currency, which Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda warned could hurt the economy.

"Excessive volatility in currency moves is undesirable," said the official at the Ministry of Finance (MOF), which oversees currency policy and decides whether to intervene in the exchange-rate market.

"We will take appropriate action as needed, while communicating closely with the BOJ and currency authorities of other countries," the official told reporters.

The yen recouped some losses after the comments, which came after it briefly fell to 130.7 against the dollar.

Markets are focusing on whether Tokyo may intervene in the currency market to prop up the yen during Japan's holiday-studded Golden Week that kicks off on Friday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates at its policy meeting next week, which could further weaken the yen against the dollar as investors focus on prospects of widening U.S.-Japan interest rate differentials.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Leika Kihara; editing by John Stonestreet and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:29aGold holds near 10-week low on aggressive U.S. rate hike bets
RE
06:28aPolish air traffic controllers reach agreement with government
RE
06:27aIndian bond yields rise tracking U.S. yields; rupee gains
RE
06:26aLinde raises lower end of 2022 earnings guidance range
RE
06:23aTech earnings buoy stocks as yen slips to 20-year low
RE
06:22aDovish BoJ sends yen to 20-year low, MOF sends warning shot
RE
06:20aJapan escalates warnings as yen slumps, vows to take 'appropriate action'
RE
06:18aAsian cracks for gasoil, jet fuel climb to new record highs
RE
06:13aOil prices fluctuate in the face of supply and demand concerns
RE
06:12aUK and EU at an impasse over changes to Northern Ireland protocol
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Unilever warns of more price hikes as cost pressures build
2HelloFresh soothes investor worries with Q1 beat
3Evolution: Interim report January-March 2022
4Strong earnings spur rally across European stocks
5Normalised profitability despite energy volatility

HOT NEWS