Japan eyes easing South Korea export controls as Seoul seeks to bolster ties - media

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is considering relaxing controls on exports to South Korea as President Yoon Suk-yeol seeks to improve bilateral ties amid a strained East Asian security environment, the Sankei newspaper reported on Saturday.

Tokyo will decide whether to ease the curbs on shipping high-tech materials, which it imposed in 2019 over a dispute about Japan's wartime forced labour of Korean workers, as the neighbouring countries hold a series of talks aimed at solving the dispute, Sankei said, citing government sources it did not name.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by William Mallard)