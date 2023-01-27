Advanced search
Japan eyes easing South Korea export controls as Seoul seeks to bolster ties - media

01/27/2023 | 09:16pm EST
A cargo ship and containers are seen at an industrial port in Tokyo

(Corrects to add media slug, no change to text)

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is considering relaxing controls on exports to South Korea as President Yoon Suk-yeol seeks to improve bilateral ties amid a strained East Asian security environment, the Sankei newspaper reported on Saturday.

Tokyo will decide whether to ease the curbs on shipping high-tech materials, which it imposed in 2019 over a dispute about Japan's wartime forced labour of Korean workers, as the neighbouring countries hold a series of talks aimed at solving the dispute, Sankei said, citing government sources it did not name.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
