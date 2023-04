Japan finds crashed military helicopter, recovers five bodies -Kyodo

Today at 12:58 am Share

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese rescuers found the wreckage of a crashed military helicopter and recovered the bodies of five of the 10 people who had been on board, Kyodo newswire reported on Sunday.

The aircraft disappeared from radar on April 6 while flying over the sea near Miyako island, part of Japan's Okinawa prefecture. A senior Ground Self Defense Force commander, Lieutenant General Yuichi Sakamoto, was among those on the flight. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)