TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday it is important to continue efforts to achieve economic growth and attain fiscal health to retain confidence in the country's fiscal policy.

"We recognise the importance of continuing efforts for fiscal health," Suzuki told a regular post-cabinet meeting news conference. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)