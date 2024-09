TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that nothing has been decided yet on Japan-South Korea financial cooperation, ahead of a visit to Tokyo by South Korea's president aimed at improving ties.

It was important for the two Asian neighbors to cooperate with each other to tackle various issues around the region, Suzuki told reporters. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)