TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Saturday, the Japanese foreign ministry said.

Hayashi will reiterate Japan's firm support of Ukraine and address its involvement in the international community to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine as soon as possible, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Michael Perry)