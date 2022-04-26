Japan government bonds still, waiting on BOJ

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Longer term Japanese
government bonds rose slightly on Tuesday, causing their yields
to dip, as the Bank of Japan continued its bond purchases and
traders waited for this week's policy review.
JGBs have also been calmer this week because the yen
has been stable and yields on U.S. Treasuries dipped.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.08 point to
149.35. The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.245%.
"While yen-denominated bonds have been bought back due to
the decline in U.S. interest rates, there isn't any sense of
direction in the market as investors are waiting for the Bank of
Japan's policy meeting on the 27th and 28th," a domestic
securities broker said.
The BOJ would also be loath to increase its bond buying
operations so close to a policy review, the broker said.
Speculation has been rife the BOJ could allow long-term
rates to rise more or tweak its policy guidance to defend a
falling yen, as some lawmakers fret further falls in
the currency could do more harm than good to the economy by
inflating import costs.
But with inflation modest compared with other nations and
the economy still operating below pre-pandemic levels, the BOJ
is in no rush to increase borrowing costs or modify a pledge to
keep rates at current or lower levels, sources familiar with its
thinking have said.
The 20-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to
0.750%. The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis
point to minus 0.060%.
Tuesday was also the final day of the four-day fixed-rate
bond purchases the BOJ began last week, as part of efforts to
defend its yield curve control policy.
That offer followed the yen's decline to two-decade lows,
which led to markets testing the BOJ's policy band for 10-year
JGBs at 0.25%.
The dollar has gained 11% on the yen so far this year. Last
week's 129.43 was the highest for dollar-yen in 20 years.
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki meanwhile
dismissed media reports that he had discussed with U.S. Treasury
Secretary Janet Yellen a joint currency intervention to stem yen
weakness during their meeting last week.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team and Vidya Ranganathan in
Singapore; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)