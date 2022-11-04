Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Japan's government warned on
Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United
States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese
there and hit employment in the world's biggest economy.
In a comment submitted to the U.S. Treasury Department, the
government raised a number of concerns about the tax credits in
the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which is designed to build
more resilient supply chains as the United States aims to reduce
exposure to China.
The statement is a culmination of months-long concerns
shared by the Japanese government and the country's auto
lobbying group that the IRA puts Japanese car makers at a
disadvantage in their crucial North American market.
The requirements to be eligible for the tax credit are "not
consistent" with the shared policy between the Japanese and the
U.S. governments to build resilient supply chains by working
with allies and partners, the government said.
"It would be possible that Japanese automakers hesitate to
make further investments towards electrification of vehicles,"
the government said. "This could cause negative impacts on the
expansion of investment and employment in the U.S."
Japan joins South Korea and European countries that have
already expressed concerns about the legislation. South Korea's
foreign ministry said on Friday it was seeking a three-year
grace period on the law to enable its automakers to keep
receiving EV incentives in the U.S.
Under the law, rules governing the current $7,500 EV tax
credit aimed at persuading consumers to buy the vehicles will be
replaced by incentives designed to bring more battery and EV
manufacturing into the United States. The domestic content
requirements will ratchet up over the next six years.
New restrictions on battery sourcing and critical minerals,
along with price caps and income caps, take effect on Jan. 1,
which will potentially make all current EVs ineligible for the
full $7,500 credit.
The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue
Service started seeking public comment on the new law last
month.
U.S. CONSUMERS SEEN DISADVANTAGED
The Japanese government said limitations on the range of
vehicles that benefit from the EV tax credit will narrow the
options available to U.S. consumers at affordable costs and may
interfere with efforts to achieve the Biden administration's
climate goals.
Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura mentioned
concerns about the law to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo
at a meeting in Los Angles in September. The Nikkei newspaper
reported Nishimura told his U.S. counterpart at the meeting the
legislation may violate international law.
The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, a major
Japanese auto lobby, said in August it was concerned about the
law and would keep a close watch on developments.
Even some U.S. automakers have expressed apprehension about
some aspects of the law.
Ford Motor Co said on Thursday the U.S. Treasury
Department should limit the definition of a "foreign entity of
concern" to ensure more electric vehicles can qualify for up to
$7,500 in consumer tax credits.
