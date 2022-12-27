Advanced search
Japan govt asks insurers to retain marine war insurance for LNG shippers in Russian waters

12/27/2022 | 02:12am EST
A general view of the liquefied natural gas plant operated by Sakhalin Energy at Prigorodnoye on the Pacific island of Sakhalin

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government has requested insures to take on additional risks to continue providing marine war insurance for liquefied natural gas (LNG) shippers in Russian waters, a senior official at the industry ministry said.

The Financial Services Agency and Agency for Natural Resources and Energy made the request in a letter to the country's general insurance association. Tokyo wants to ensure Japan will continue to import LNG from the Sakhalin-2 project in Russia, the official told Reuters.

Three Japanese insurance companies that are set to halt marine coverage of risks related to the war in Ukraine starting next month are in talks with reinsurers to resume those operations, they said on Monday.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.09% 237.9437 Real-time Quote.33.51%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.98% 69.68 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
