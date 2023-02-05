Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan govt has sounded out Amamiya about becoming BOJ governor -Nikkei

02/05/2023 | 01:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government has sounded out Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya to succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda as central bank governor, the Nikkei newspaper reported early on Monday, citing anonymous government and ruling party sources.

The next BOJ chief will be tasked with putting the central bank on a path of normalising monetary policy aimed at achieving stable economic growth, Nikkei added.

The government has stepped up coordination with Japan's ruling parties before finalising a proposal to present the nominees for the central bank's next governor and its two deputy governors, the newspaper said.

Kuroda's five-year term ends on April 8. Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe are currently serving as deputy governors, but their five-year terms end on March 19.

The nominations require approval from both chambers of parliament to take effect, which is essentially a done deal due to the ruling coalition's solid majority in Diet.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Jason Neely and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.00% 90.81 Delayed Quote.1.93%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.00% 158.16 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.09% 97.84 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.00% 141.625 Delayed Quote.0.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 1.44% 1.591191 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.40% 83.01 Delayed Quote.0.11%
NIKKEI 225 0.39% 27509.46 Real-time Quote.5.42%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.00% 131.15 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
Latest news "Economy"
03:04pIsraeli judicial reform legislation won't be halted, justice minister says
RE
03:04p Adani Group plans to trim its capital spending plans -Mint newspaper
RE
03:04pAdani group plans to trim its capital spending plans - mint…
RE
02:52pRussia applies more pressure, fierce fighting in Donetsk -Ukraine's Zelenskiy
RE
02:28pColombian military spots balloon-like object in its airspace
RE
02:19pU.S. assessing impact of cybersecurity incidents after Italy's warning
RE
02:11pRussian rockets hit Kharkiv, Kyiv says 'ready' for attack
RE
01:21pRepublicans criticize Biden for waiting to shoot down Chinese balloon
RE
01:13pItaly sounds alarm on large-scale computer hacking attack
RE
01:08pStrikes against pension reforms to disrupt French rail and air traffic on Tuesday
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia says Ukraine planning to blow up buildings in false flag operati..
2VDA: Market share for electric cars likely to fall to 28 percent
3Scholz wants to push ahead with wind power expansion on a 'general staf..
4Foxconn's January sales surge COVID disruption shaken off
5Italy sounds alarm on large-scale computer hacking attack

HOT NEWS