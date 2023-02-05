Japan govt has sounded out Amamiya about becoming BOJ governor -Nikkei

The next BOJ chief will be tasked with putting the central bank on a path of normalising monetary policy aimed at achieving stable economic growth, Nikkei added.

The government has stepped up coordination with Japan's ruling parties before finalising a proposal to present the nominees for the central bank's next governor and its two deputy governors, the newspaper said.

Kuroda's five-year term ends on April 8. Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe are currently serving as deputy governors, but their five-year terms end on March 19.

The nominations require approval from both chambers of parliament to take effect, which is essentially a done deal due to the ruling coalition's solid majority in Diet.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Jason Neely and Frances Kerry)