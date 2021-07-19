Japan govt says companies targeted by China-backed cyber hacking group

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japanese companies were targeted
by a cyber hacking group called APT40, government spokesperson
Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday, adding "the Chinese government
is highly likely" behind the attack.
The comment by Kato comes after the United States and a
coalition of allies accused China's Ministry of State Security
on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign.
"We are keeping a close eye, with strong concern," Kato told
reporters at a regular press briefing.
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)