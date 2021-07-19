Japan govt says companies targeted by China-backed cyber hacking group

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japanese companies were targeted by a cyber hacking group called APT40, government spokesperson Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday, adding "the Chinese government is highly likely" behind the attack.

The comment by Kato comes after the United States and a coalition of allies accused China's Ministry of State Security on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign.

"We are keeping a close eye, with strong concern," Kato told reporters at a regular press briefing. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)