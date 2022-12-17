Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan govt to revise statement with BOJ to water down price target - Kyodo

12/17/2022 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Japan's government is set to revise a decade-old joint statement with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) that commits the central bank to achieve its 2% inflation "at the earliest date possible," Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, citing government sources.

With the revision, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will aim at making the BOJ's 2% inflation target a more flexible goal with room for allowance, Kyodo reported.

Kishida will discuss details on how to revise the statement with a new BOJ governor, who will succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda when his term ends in April, according to Kyodo.

Specifically, the new statement could remove the phrase "at the earliest date possible," or change the language to clarify that the 2% inflation target is a medium- to long-term goal rather than one that needs to be achieved quickly, Kyodo said.

The revision could lead the BOJ to tweak its ultra-loose policy to address the cost of prolonged easing, such as the yen's sharp fall that inflates the cost of imports, Kyodo said.

Under strong pressure by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to take bolder steps to beat deflation, the BOJ signed the joint statement with the government in 2013 and committed itself to achieve its 2% inflation target "at the earliest date possible."

But years of heavy money printing by the BOJ, led by Kuroda who was hand-picked by Abe, failed to fire up inflation to its 2% target and forced the central bank to shift to a controversial policy capping the 10-year bond yield around 0%.

While inflation has exceeded the BOJ's 2% target due largely to rising raw material costs, Kuroda has stressed the need to keep ultra-loose policy to sustainably hit the price goal.

But the BOJ is dropping signs it could consider phasing out Kuroda's stimulus once he steps down next year, if wages perk up and major economic risks remain contained, sources have told Reuters.

The prime minister's office and the BOJ were not immediately available to comment on the Kyodo report.

Appearing in a parliament session on Nov. 28, both premier Kishida and BOJ governor Kuroda said they so need to revise the current joint statement.

Markets are rife with speculation the BOJ will tweak its ultra-loose monetary policy under a new central bank governor next year. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -1.03% 91.414 Delayed Quote.10.53%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -1.17% 165.955 Delayed Quote.7.82%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.09% 99.751 Delayed Quote.10.75%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -1.22% 144.751 Delayed Quote.11.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.91% 1.648723 Delayed Quote.7.68%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 1.52% 0.6827 Delayed Quote.-15.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.16% 87.216 Delayed Quote.10.97%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.78% 136.679 Delayed Quote.19.71%
Latest news "Economy"
06:19aSocial media report protests by Iranian oil workers for higher wages
RE
06:18aSunak scraps Energy Supply Taskforce introduced by Truss- Sky News
RE
06:18aSwiss central bank sees onus on Credit Suisse to execute revamp
RE
06:09aVaradkar set be elected Irish PM under rotation deal
RE
06:06aEgypt's new IMF agreement aims to reduce government debt - cabinet
RE
06:06aChina to maintain ample liquidity in 2023 to implement proactive fiscal policy - state media
RE
06:05aItaly urges EU to give strong and strategic response to U.S. IRA
RE
05:59aIndia tax body clarifies Sports Utility Vehicles definition, defers tax on online gaming
RE
05:56aMicheal Martin resigns as Irish premier to handover to Leo Varadkar
AN
05:56aUK chancellor to set out details on business energy support next week
AN
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter - investor
2Putin sounds out military commanders over Ukraine plans - agencies
3Father of accused Illinois gunman faces charges in July 4 parade mass s..
4Russia installs shield over Zaporizhzhia nuclear storage site
5The World Cup stars who could be on the move after Qatar

HOT NEWS