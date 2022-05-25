Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan govt to urge BOJ to meet inflation goal sustainably - draft

05/25/2022 | 04:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japan's government will urge the central bank to aim at achieving its 2% inflation target in a "sustainable and stable fashion," a draft of its long-term policy outline seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

That was a change from the wording of the current policy outline, which voices hope that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintains ultra-easy policy to achieve its 2% inflation target.

A surge in commodity prices driven by the war in Ukraine has pushed up Japan's core consumer inflation, which excludes fresh food but includes energy costs, to 2.1% in April - exceeding the BOJ's 2% target for the first time in seven years.

Analysts expect core consumer inflation to remain around 2% for most of this year, as more companies pass on higher costs to households through price hikes. But overall economic demand remains weak.

The tweak in language underscores the government's hope the BOJ keeps interest rates ultra-low until there are more clues the expected rise in inflation will be sustained, rather than respond to rising prices now with immediate policy tightening.

"The government will continue to conduct macro-economic policy flexibly ... with a framework combining bold monetary policy, flexible fiscal policy and a growth strategy aimed at fueling private investment," the draft said.

"We hope the BOJ achieves its 2% inflation target in a sustainable and stable fashion, with an eye on economic, price and financial developments," it said.

The government's policy draft will be the first one to be compiled under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and serve as a basis for future economic policy-making. It is expected to be finalised upon cabinet approval early next month.

BOJ officials have stressed the central bank won't respond to the current cost-push inflation with tighter monetary policy, and will "patiently" maintain its massive stimulus until price rises are driven by stronger domestic demand and higher wages.

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Leika Kihara, editing by Andrew Heavens and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49a"highly likely" first case of monkeypox found in finland, says h…
RE
04:48aFTSE 100 Lifted by Oil Majors, Mining Stocks
DJ
04:46aSterling regains some lost ground vs euro, steady against dollar
RE
04:45a'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese company audits -SEC official
RE
04:43aFour of eight missing miners found dead in Burkina Faso
RE
04:43aRouble firms to 4-yr high vs dollar as Russian debt payment licence expires
RE
04:43aApple's iPhone development schedule delayed by China lockdowns - Nikkei
RE
04:42aJapan govt to urge BOJ to meet inflation goal sustainably - draft
RE
04:42aJapan govt to urge BOJ to meet inflation goal sustainably - draft
RE
04:42aEUROPE GAS-UK prices fall on weak demand, Dutch prices edge higher
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese c..
2Global banks pay price of Russia retreat
3Europe, Asia gas buyers switching to long-term supplies to beat volatil..
4TotalEnergies agrees to buy 50% of U.S. renewables company Clearway
5Engel & Völkers Digital Invest raises more than 12 million euros to fin..

HOT NEWS