Japan higher rates expand debt pile, balanced budget seen delayed again

Japan fiscal estimates assume higher interest rates than
before
BOJ's move to widen 10-yr target band heaps pressure on
rates
Japan seen to lag FY2025 budget balancing target by one
year
TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan raised its estimates for
long-term interest rates over the coming few years in
government's twice-yearly fiscal projections issued on Tuesday,
following the central bank's decision last month to allow
10-year bond yields to move more widely.
Higher rates will test the government's ability to service
the industrial world's heaviest debt burden at more than double
the size of Japan's annual economic output.
While a decade of aggressive monetary stimulus under Bank of
Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda did little to economic growth,
which averaged around 1% over that time, it has kept the
government's borrowing costs at rock-bottom.
Now the government sees Japan's primary budget surplus in
fiscal 2026, although that surplus would "come into sight" in
the next fiscal year if it strives to streamline government
budget spending.
"It's not easy to realise it at a time when uncertainty
heightens," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a meeting of his
11-member top economic advisory panel - Council on Economic and
Fiscal Policy - which includes Kuroda.
"We will strive to achieve both economic revival and fiscal
reform so as not to lose markets' and global community's
confidence in our medium- to long-term fiscal sustainability."
ECONOMIC GROWTH, FISCAL REFORM
Under its latest projections, Kishida's government looks to
achieve a primary budget surplus - excluding new bond sales and
debt-servicing costs - in the fiscal year to March 2026.
The government, which has missed budget-balancing targets
for a decade, would miss it again due to increased defence
budget, leaving a shortfall of 1.5 trillion yen ($11.56 billion)
in fiscal 2025, up from 500 billion yen seen previously.
The debt-to-GDP ratio will peak at 217% in fiscal 2022,
before steadily declining over the forecast period through
fiscal 2032, based on rosy assumptions that the economy will
grow by 2% per year.
Assuming the baseline scenario of zero growth, the
debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to turn upward in the latter half
of the forecast period.
Long-term rates are expected to rise from 0.3% seen this
fiscal year to 0.4% in 2023-2025 before climbing eventually to
3.1% in fiscal 2032, the projections showed. The projections
show that a 0.5 percentage-point rise in long-term rates would
add 3.3 percentage points to the debt-to-GDP ratio.
In comparison, the previous estimates issued in July showed
long-term rates steady at 0.1% in fiscal 2022-2025.
"We see underlying interest rates to be somewhat higher,
which will cause outstanding government debt to deviate upward
due to the BOJ's move last month," a Cabinet Office official
said.
($1 = 129.8000 yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and
Tomasz Janowski)