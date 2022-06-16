Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan hosts military symposium U.S. hopes will help contain China

06/16/2022 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2022 (PALS22) in Kisarazu, Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Military commanders from Japan, the United States, South Korea, the Philippines and fourteen other countries met in Tokyo this week for a gathering that Washington hopes will help forge cooperation between nations that can help it contain China.

The Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium (PALS) was started by the United States in Hawaii in 2015 as it began shifting away from a policy of engaging with China to one that tries to hem in Beijing's influence. That included a military pivot by Washington to Asia and a push for deeper ties with like-minded nations in the region.

"There is no nation that can do it all by themselves, everyone has a piece to offer," Lieutenant General Steven Rudder, Commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, said in a closing address.

The four-day event, which concluded on Thursday, is first hosted by Japan, and comes as Tokyo looks to take on a bigger regional security role to counter China, North Korea and Russia. Japan has criticised its neighbours for ignoring international norms and since Moscow's attack on Ukraine has become alarmed about the prospect of Beijing using force to bring Taiwan under its control.

"PALS 2022 disseminates a powerful message that we do not allow unilateral changes to the status quo by force," General Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff of Japan's Ground Self Defence Force, said alongside Rudder.

China says its recent military exercises around Taiwan, which it considers as a part of its territory, are meant to defend its sovereignty.

Speaking in Singapore at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday, Japanese Minister of Defence Nobuo Kishi described his country as being on a front line surrounded by rule-breaking nuclear-armed actors.

Around 70 PALS participants visited a naval base and army camp near Tokyo on Thursday to observe drills and inspect military equipment, including hovercraft and Osprey aircraft carrying troops. U.S. Forces in Japan also displayed a High Mobility Rocket System (HIMARS) similar to ones the Pentagon is supplying Ukraine to help it fight off Russian invasion forces that Moscow says are there on a "special operation."

Participants included military commanders from Southeast Asia, such as Thailand and Indonesia, that dispute parts of China's territorial claims to most of the strategic South China.

Britain and France, which have sent naval patrols to Asia in recent years, and Pacific island nations including Fiji and the Maldives also sent representatives.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Irene Wang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Tim Kelly and Irene Wang


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC MID 60 -1.79% 13205.53 Real-time Quote.-14.21%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.92% 5375.5 Real-time Quote.-14.56%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.72% 592.882 Real-time Quote.-19.53%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.07% 56.6059 Delayed Quote.-22.13%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:26aBeijing bar-linked COVID outbreak easing as official declares initial victory
RE
05:25aRussian rouble, stocks push higher
RE
05:25aJapan hosts military symposium U.S. hopes will help contain China
RE
05:23aFrench prosecutor proposes McDonald's pay 1.245 billion euros to settle tax dispute
RE
05:16aECB WILL "RAPIDLY" ROLL OUT ANTI-FRAGMENTATION INSTRUMENT : de Guindos
RE
05:14aSwiss franc soars, stocks plunge after surprise 0.5% rate hike
RE
05:12aVP Harris to launch task force on online harassment after shootings
RE
05:03aActor Kevin Spacey appears at UK court to face sex assault charges
RE
05:03aSwiss shoppers vote to keep Migros founder's alcohol ban
RE
05:00aActor Kevin Spacey appears at UK court to face sex assault charges
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Investors worry that U.S. profit forecasts are too high
2Tesla hikes U.S. prices across car models
3Boohoo : Pdf (251.38 KB)
4European car sales keep tumbling in May -ACEA
5Leonardo S p A : Cyber Security Leonardo showcases its latest innovatio..

HOT NEWS