Japan households' inflation expectations hit more than 2-year high - BOJ

* BOJ: 78.8% of households expect prices to rise 1 year
ahead
* Survey shows 80.8% expect prices to rise 5 years ahead -
BOJ
* BOJ sees wages as key for sustainable price growth
TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Nearly 80% of Japanese households
expect inflation to accelerate a year from now to its highest in
more than two years, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday, a
sign the rising cost of living was starting to change public
perceptions of future price moves.
The survey, which was conducted between Nov. 5 and Dec. 1,
also showed more households expect prices to rise five years
from now compared with the previous survey in September.
The results offer some hope for the Bank of Japan's effort
to prop up inflation to its 2% target, partly by changing public
perceptions about persistent deflation, with a wall of money.
The BOJ's quarterly survey showed the percentage of
households who expect prices to rise a year from now stood at
78.8%, up from 68.2% in the September poll and hitting the
highest level since September 2019.
Of the total, 80.8% said they expect prices to rise five
years from now, up from 78.1% in the previous survey and the
highest level since December 2019.
The survey is among the data the Bank of Japan will likely
scrutinise at next week's policy meeting to judge whether rising
raw material and fuel costs have affected households' inflation
expectations.
Japan has not been immune to the impact of global commodity
inflation, with wholesale prices rising a record 9.0% in
November from a year earlier. But core consumer inflation stood
at just 0.5% in November as the hit to consumption from the
coronavirus pandemic and slow wage growth discourages firms from
passing on higher costs to households.
Some analysts expect core consumer inflation to exceed 1.5%
around April, as the drag from last year's cellphone fee cuts
taper off and past rises in oil costs push up electricity bills.
Many BOJ policymakers view any such rise in inflation as
unsustainable unless accompanied by steady wage gains, pointing
to Japan's sticky deflationary sentiment.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said the central bank will
maintain monetary policy ultra-loose until 2% inflation is
achieved, even as its counterparts such as the U.S. Federal
Reserve eye an exit from crisis-mode stimulus measures.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)