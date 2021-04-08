Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan industry minister denies raising 2030 emissions reduction target to 45%

04/08/2021 | 11:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama attends a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's industry minister said on Friday there was no truth to a media report that the government was aiming for a 2030 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction of 45% from fiscal year 2013 levels, against the current 26% target.

"The medium-term target for 2030 is still being discussed in light of the long-term goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050," Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama told a news conference.

"It's the government's plan to announce an ambitious goal by COP26 in November and there is no truth that the government has finalised any specific figures as reported in the media."

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, is scheduled to be held in November.

Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday that Japan is looking to raise its 2030 GHG emissions reduction target to a 45% cut on fiscal 2013 levels, citing government sources.

Kajiyama said the timing for deciding on the target has not been determined, but the government's intention is to make a decision as soon as possible.

"We have to come up with something that is feasible," he said.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu, Chang-Ran Kim; Writing by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aIndian shares snap winning streak as banks fall
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aInternational Reserves and Central Bank Independence
PU
12:14aSMALL BUSINESS TRAINING TO IMPROVE MANAGEMENT PRACTICES IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES : Reassessing the Evidence for 'Training Doesn't Work'
PU
12:09aIndia's retail inflation likely rose in March but stayed within target
RE
04/09Malaysia's February industrial output rises 1.5% y/y, below forecast
RE
04/08China repeats call to resist 'vaccine nationalism', pledges to keep monetary support
RE
04/08RESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Money Market Operations as on April 08, 2021
PU
04/08EXCLUSIVE : Roughly 500 ballots challenged in Amazon's landmark union election
RE
04/08Thai economy may grow less than forecast this year -c.bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2Apple argues it faces competition in video game market as 'Fortnite' trial nears
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : union drive losing by wide margin with nearly half the votes counted
4S&P 500 : Oil flat as weaker dollar offsets coronavirus demand worries
5EXCLUSIVE: GameStop's strong stock performance triggered board director's exit
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ