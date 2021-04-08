Japan industry minister denies raising 2030 emissions reduction target to 45%

"The medium-term target for 2030 is still being discussed in light of the long-term goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050," Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama told a news conference.

"It's the government's plan to announce an ambitious goal by COP26 in November and there is no truth that the government has finalised any specific figures as reported in the media."

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, is scheduled to be held in November.

Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday that Japan is looking to raise its 2030 GHG emissions reduction target to a 45% cut on fiscal 2013 levels, citing government sources.

Kajiyama said the timing for deciding on the target has not been determined, but the government's intention is to make a decision as soon as possible.

"We have to come up with something that is feasible," he said.

