Japan keeps budget goal intact for now but aims to reassess it later

* Govt pledges to achieve primary budget surplus in
FY2025/26
* Blueprint also calls for reassessing target by this FY-end
* Suga aims for post-pandemic economic growth and fiscal
reform
TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japan's government pledged on
Friday to keep its goal of achieving a primary budget surplus by
fiscal 2025, with a caveat that the target will be reassessed
this fiscal year due to COVID-19 pandemic, leaving room for a
possible delay in fiscal reform.
The first annual economic policy blueprint under Prime
Minister Yoshihide Suga underscored the need to strike a
delicate balance between spurring post-pandemic growth and
curbing the industrial world's heaviest public debt burden.
There was no change in the blueprint to its wording on the
fiscal target from an earlier draft, in which the government
said it would "aim to bring the primary balance into a surplus
by fiscal 2025 while stably lowering the debt-to-GDP ratio.
"However, we will reassess the timeframe by the end of the
current fiscal year, while considering the still unstable
economic and fiscal situation due to the pandemic's impact,"
read the blueprint, which was approved by the cabinet on Friday.
The blueprints provide a basis for the next fiscal year's
budget. Last year, it dropped the reference to the timeframe for
the first time, as Japan had rolled out huge spending packages
to ease the pain from the pandemic.
"It's true the situation is severe" for Japan to meet its
primary budget surplus in fiscal 2025, Finance Minister Taro Aso
told reporters after the cabinet approved the blueprint.
Still, "we will strive to achieve both economic growth and
fiscal reform," he said.
The government's plan leaves some wiggle room in the budget
timeframe as it comes under pressure from some ruling party
lawmakers seeking even bigger spending and as the country's
economic recovery remains fragile.
"It's difficult to achieve a primary budget surplus in
fiscal 2025, as coronavirus impacts linger in public finances
while pressure will mount on boosting green-related spending,"
said Takuya Hoshino, economist at Dai-ichi Life Research
Institute.
The blueprint cited green, digital, local regions and
childcare as key areas of investment to drive growth in the
post-coronavirus era.
"Japan could debate corporate tax hike to meet necessary
fiscal demand for greener society, following the footsteps of
Britain and the united States," Hoshino said.
Having pushed back the target a few times, Japan has pledged
to meet a primary budget surplus, which excludes new bond sales
and debt servicing costs, by the fiscal year-end in March 2026.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)