Japan likely spent around $36 bln for Oct 21 FX intervention -estimate

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japan likely spent 5.4 trillion to 5.5 trillion yen ($36.16 billion-$36.83 billion) in its dollar-selling, yen-buying intervention last Friday, according to estimates by Tokyo money market brokerage firms.

The estimates were made by the brokerages' calculation of the outstanding balance of excess reserves that financial institutions park at the central bank after accounting for transactions involving private-sector activities such as tax payment and government bond issuances. The reduction in reserves excluding these is estimated as the amount of yen-buying intervention, which absorbs the currency from excess reserves.

After their first yen-buying intervention in 24 years on Sept. 22, Japanese authorities have declined to say whether they have since intervened. Sources have said intervention was behind the more than 7-yen fall in the dollar on Friday after it touched a fresh 32-year high of 151.94 yen.

The Ministry of Finance will announce next Monday the total amount it spent for currency intervention between Sept. 29 and Oct. 27. ($1 = 149.3200 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daiki Iga Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)