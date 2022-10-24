Japan likely spent around $36 bln for Oct 21 FX intervention -estimate

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japan likely spent 5.4
trillion to 5.5 trillion yen ($36.16 billion-$36.83 billion) in
its dollar-selling, yen-buying intervention last Friday,
according to estimates by Tokyo money market brokerage firms.
The estimates were made by the brokerages' calculation of
the outstanding balance of excess reserves that financial
institutions park at the central bank after accounting for
transactions involving private-sector activities such as tax
payment and government bond issuances. The reduction in reserves
excluding these is estimated as the amount of yen-buying
intervention, which absorbs the currency from excess reserves.
After their first yen-buying intervention in 24 years on
Sept. 22, Japanese authorities have declined to say whether they
have since intervened. Sources have said intervention was behind
the more than 7-yen fall in the dollar on Friday after it
touched a fresh 32-year high of 151.94 yen.
The Ministry of Finance will announce next Monday the total
amount it spent for currency intervention between Sept. 29 and
Oct. 27.
($1 = 149.3200 yen)
