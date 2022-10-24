Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan likely spent around $36 bln for Oct 21 FX intervention -estimate

10/24/2022 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japan likely spent 5.4 trillion to 5.5 trillion yen ($36.16 billion-$36.83 billion) in its dollar-selling, yen-buying intervention last Friday, according to estimates by Tokyo money market brokerage firms.

The estimates were made by the brokerages' calculation of the outstanding balance of excess reserves that financial institutions park at the central bank after accounting for transactions involving private-sector activities such as tax payment and government bond issuances. The reduction in reserves excluding these is estimated as the amount of yen-buying intervention, which absorbs the currency from excess reserves.

After their first yen-buying intervention in 24 years on Sept. 22, Japanese authorities have declined to say whether they have since intervened. Sources have said intervention was behind the more than 7-yen fall in the dollar on Friday after it touched a fresh 32-year high of 151.94 yen.

The Ministry of Finance will announce next Monday the total amount it spent for currency intervention between Sept. 29 and Oct. 27. ($1 = 149.3200 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daiki Iga Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.15% 1.13208 Delayed Quote.-17.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.56% 0.7282 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.26% 0.98343 Delayed Quote.-14.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.27% 0.012118 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.14% 0.56954 Delayed Quote.-17.22%
Latest news "Economy"
05:20aJapan ruling party indicates stimulus to total around $174 billion -Kyodo
RE
05:19aChina offshore yuan  weakens below 7.3 per dollar to record low…
RE
05:14aStrong demand for English language learning keeps Pearson on track
RE
05:08aUnfazed by yen's slump, BOJ seen keeping ultra-low rates
RE
05:07aUK leadership contender Mordaunt "getting the numbers" - campaign spokesperson
RE
05:04aStocks at 2-1/2 yr lows on China sell-off amid policy worries
RE
05:04aJapan likely spent around $36 bln for Oct 21 FX intervention -estimate
RE
05:01aMike Ashley's Frasers buys 5.1% stake in ASOS
RE
05:01aAs Macron meets Pope Francis, abuse victims urge swifter reparations
RE
04:56aTOP NEWS: UK private sector output to hit near-two-year low in October
AI
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1European stocks jump on Fed slowdown hopes, Prosus slides on China woes
2Tesla cuts starting prices for Model 3, Model Y in China
3China Q3 GDP growth tops forecasts but meaningful rebound elusive
4A Singles Day without livestream superhosts leaves Alibaba in a quandar..
5China's Sept crude oil imports fall, fuel exports hit 15-mth high

HOT NEWS