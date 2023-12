TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Foreign Ministry lodged a stern protest with the South Korean embassy in Tokyo and South Korea's foreign ministry over a military drill reportedly conducted practising the defence of the disputed islands, the Japanese government said on Friday.

Earlier on the day, Japan's Kyodo news agency said, citing South Korea's Yonhap news agency, that South Korea had conducted a military drill around the middle of December for the defence of the islands.

The islands, called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in Korea, are controlled by Seoul, but are also claimed by Tokyo.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka)