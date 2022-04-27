Japan longer-term bond yields a touch higher while awaiting BOJ

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Yields on longer term
Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday, even as investors
awaited the outcome of a two-day Bank of Japan policy meeting
with a near certainty that the super dovish settings won't be
changed.
Shorter term yields were however anchored after the BOJ on
Tuesday extended its offer to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year
JGBs by two more days, sending their benchmark yields to the
lowest in more than a week.
Yields on 10-year JGBs hit 0.225% in early
trades, levels last seen on April 8, before settling back at
0.245% which is close to the top of the policy band.
The rise in yields was against the backdrop of a broad
selloff in global stock markets, driven by growth worries and
fresh concerns triggered by news of Russia cutting gas supplies
to Eastern Europe.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point to
149.31, while the two-year JGB yield was flat at
-0.060%.
The 20-year JGB yield opened around 0.745%
and then inched up to 0.76%.
Speculation has been rife the BOJ could allow long-term
rates to rise more or tweak its policy guidance to defend a
falling yen, as some lawmakers fret further falls in
the currency could do more harm than good to the economy by
inflating import costs.
But with inflation modest compared with other nations and
the economy still operating below pre-pandemic levels, the BOJ
is in no rush to increase borrowing costs or modify a pledge to
keep rates at current or lower levels, sources familiar with its
thinking have said.
The two-day BOJ meeting ends on Thursday.
(Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore; editing by
Uttaresh.V)