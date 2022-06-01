Japan lowers gasoline subsidy to 36.7 yen/litre

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japan lowered its gasoline subsidy
for oil distributors to 36.7 yen ($0.28) a litre for the seven
days from June 2, down from 37.3 yen a week earlier, the
industry ministry said on Wednesday.
The temporary subsidy programme was implemented in late
January to cushion the blow from high fuel prices after tight
global supplies lifted crude prices, with further
pressure added by the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began on Feb.
24.
The scheme was reinforced late April, under which the
ceiling was lifted to 35 yen a litre from 25 yen, with half of
the amount in excess of 35 yen to be also subsidized.
($1 = 129.2400 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)