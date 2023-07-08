STORY: Among the mourners at a Buddhist temple in Tokyo where an altar had been set up was Tsuu Ogawa, 49, a hotel worker, who celebrated her birthday the day that Abe was assassinated.

She remembered being shocked by the event last year and came to pray with her son that such a thing would never happen again.

"Given the current international situation, I really wish Prime Minister Abe was here still with us. I came here to pray that he would watch over us from heaven and lend us his strength so that we could do our best." another mourner Atsuhiro Ueda said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other senior officials and lawmakers had joined Abe's widow, Akie, at a private memorial service earlier at the temple.

The public were let in to offer flowers after the service ended.