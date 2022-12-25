Japan minister signs clean energy cooperation document during Saudi visit

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Japan signed a
memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on Sunday in the fields of the
circular carbon economy, carbon recycling, clean hydrogen and
fuel ammonia, the Saudi Energy Ministry said on Twitter.
The MoC was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz
bin Salman and Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura,
who is visiting the kingdom, after a meeting in which they both
stressed the importance of supporting the stability of global
oil markets through encouraging dialogue and cooperation between
producers and consumers, the Saudi state news agency (SPA)
reported.
The two ministers also highlighted the need to ensure
safe supplies from all energy sources to global markets and
noted that the kingdom is "the largest dependable source" of
crude oil supplies to Japan and "a reliable partner in this
aspect" as well, SPA said.
(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah
Editing by Peter Graff and Leslie Adler)