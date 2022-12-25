Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan minister signs clean energy cooperation document during Saudi visit

12/25/2022 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on Sunday in the fields of the circular carbon economy, carbon recycling, clean hydrogen and fuel ammonia, the Saudi Energy Ministry said on Twitter.

The MoC was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is visiting the kingdom, after a meeting in which they both stressed the importance of supporting the stability of global oil markets through encouraging dialogue and cooperation between producers and consumers, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.

The two ministers also highlighted the need to ensure safe supplies from all energy sources to global markets and noted that the kingdom is "the largest dependable source" of crude oil supplies to Japan and "a reliable partner in this aspect" as well, SPA said. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Peter Graff and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.67% 84.49 Delayed Quote.5.65%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.71% 436.0407 Real-time Quote.5.78%
WTI 1.23% 79.387 Delayed Quote.4.10%
Latest news "Economy"
05:01pOnly Russia's nuclear arms preventing West from declaring war - Putin ally
RE
04:40pAlgeria sets reference price for oil at $60 barrel through 2023/2025 -APS
RE
04:36pMigrants dropped outside VP Harris's home on blustery Christmas Eve
RE
04:30pRussia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Novak
RE
04:30pDeath toll climbs as winter storm freezes eastern U.S
RE
04:17pRussia ready to resume gas supplies to europe via yamal-europe g…
RE
04:15pJapan minister signs clean energy cooperation document during Saudi visit
RE
04:10pRussia's 2022 lng supply to europe expected at 21 bln cubic metr…
RE
04:10pTwo substations attacked in Washington state, utility says
RE
03:57pTwo still missing after Austrian avalanche - APA
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Duma prepares higher taxation for Russians who left country - speaker
2Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
3Wall St Week Ahead-Investors look for 'Santa Rally' after grim year in ..
4Ukrainian soldier reunites with family over Christmas call from east
5China must raise self-reliance in agricultural technology, Xi says

HOT NEWS