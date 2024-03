MATSUE, Japan, March 7 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Junko Nakagawa said on Thursday the economy was moving steadily towards sustainably achieving the central bank's 2% inflation target.

"We can say that prospects for the economy to achieve a positive cycle of (rising) inflation and wages are in sight," Nakagawa said in a speech.

