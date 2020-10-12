Japan must revise BOJ law to speed digital yen, enshrine inflation goal - senior official

* Revise BOJ law to speed digital currencies (CBDC) -
TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japan must swiftly revise laws to
allow the central bank to issue a digital currency, a move that
could provide a chance to reform the Bank of Japan's existing
mandates and enshrine its inflation target, a senior ruling
party official said on Monday.
Kozo Yamamoto, head of the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP)
council on financial affairs, said the BOJ risked being
overtaken by private players who could launch their own digital
currencies that could undermine the yen.
"If something too convenient pops up from the private sector,
people might start to doubt whether they need yen as a currency
unit. We must prevent this from happening," he said. "This is
fundamentally about protecting Japan's currency sovereignty."
Yamamoto said he would prod the government and relevant
agencies to speed up efforts to draft a revised BOJ law and
other necessary legislation for issuing central bank digital
currencies (CBDC).
However, more broadly, Yamamoto has been a vocal advocate of
making changes to the BOJ law, which sets out the central bank's
mandates.
Revising the law to include digital currencies would also
present a good opportunity to make other changes such as adding
an inflation target and job creation to the mandates, much like
the U.S. Federal Reserve, he added.
"The new law should also clarify that 2% inflation is the
BOJ's policy target," he told Reuters.
The BOJ does currently set 2% as its inflation target,
introduced in 2013. But the target is not stipulated under the
BOJ law, which says only that its role is to ensure Japan's
price moves and financial system are stable.
Central banks globally have been reviewing their strategic
goals, with the European Central Bank widely expected to follow
in the footsteps of the Fed in aiming for inflation of 2% on
average, meaning that periods when prices grow too slowly can be
compensated for with faster increases at another time.
'TOO LATE'
Central banks began looking closely at digital currencies
after Facebook last year announced its yet-to-be-launched
digital token Libra that would be backed by a mixture of major
currencies and government debt.
Japan has been cautious about moving too quickly on digital
currencies given the social disruptions it could cause in a
country that has the world's most cash-loving population.
But China's steady progress toward issuing digital
currencies has prompted the government to reconsider, and pledge
in this year's policy platform to look more closely at the idea.
Other major central banks have also accelerated studies on
CBDCs, given the recent rapid innovation in financial
technology.
The BOJ said on Friday it would begin experimenting in the
next fiscal year on how to operate its own digital currency.
Yamamoto said the BOJ's timeframe was "too late," adding
that the first phase of tests should begin during the current
fiscal year to March 2021.
CBDCs would also help regional banks, reeling from shrinking
margins due to years of ultra-low interest rates, by allowing
them to offer financial services at a lower cost and with less
branches, Yamamoto added.
"I don't think we need to worry about any financial
stability risks from issuing CBDCs," he said.
