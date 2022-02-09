Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan needs 'more credible' budget balancing target - Moody's

02/09/2022 | 05:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo

YOKOHAMA/TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan needs a "more credible" target date than fiscal 2025 for achieving a balanced primary budget, an official at rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday.

Christian de Guzman, a senior vice president in the agency's sovereign risk group, also said Japanese households are in a good position to spend once coronavirus curbs are removed and there is greater confidence about reopening the economy and international borders.

Last month, Japan stuck to its fiscal 2025 target for achieving a primary budget balance, even after rolling out massive spending to soften the social and economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic over the past two years.

"In order to achieve some semblance of material fiscal consolidation and balance sheet repair, there does need to be a more credible target with the necessary actions underlying that," De Guzman told Reuters in an online interview from Singapore.

Japan entered the pandemic already saddled with debt more than double the size of its $4.6 trillion economy, which means the fiscal strain from the stimulus it deployed during the crisis could be more serious than for other countries.

When asked how far Japan should push back the target - which serves as a key gauge of diagnosing a country's fiscal health - De Guzman said Moody's had no specific recommendation.

De Guzman added that Moody's already said in 2019, before the health crisis, that Japan's fiscal 2025 target was unrealistic, and the pandemic put it further away from it.

"We don't think that it's achievable at this point, given the current policy settings, especially in light of the ongoing accommodation being provided to the economy," De Guzman said.

The government may need to take new measures to promote growth and increase revenues, he added.

"We can't rely only on expenditure consolidation to get you to that primary balance target."

While Japan's debt burden is large, Tokyo's ability to fund its debt remains stable as a lot of the funding is, directly and indirectly, coming from "very robust" private-sector balance sheets, he added.

Moody's rating on Japan is A1, which is four notches below its top rating. Its outlook for Japan is stable.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink in Yokohama and Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Daniel Leussink and Kaori Kaneko


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOODY'S CORPORATION 0.51% 338.21 Delayed Quote.-13.41%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.41% 6557.224 Real-time Quote.1.88%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30aUkraine sees chance for diplomacy but seeks sanctions against Russia
RE
05:26aGilt Yield Falls as Bond Selloff Ebbs
DJ
05:25aBanks, automakers drive Indian shares higher ahead of cenbank decision
RE
05:22aFACTBOX-FROM SLEAZE SCANDAL TO LOCKDOWN PARTIES : trying times for UK PM Johnson
RE
05:20aGSK sees sales growth in 2022 after quarterly beat, prepares for spin-off
RE
05:19aEvergrande aims to deliver 600,000 apartments in 2022, says no fire sales
RE
05:17aFormer judge to probe UK fraud agency, pressure mounts on director Osofsky
RE
05:13aECB could raise rates in 2022, new Bundesbank chief says
RE
05:04aGhana January consumer price inflation 13.9% year-on-year, says stats office
RE
05:04aGhana january consumer price inflation at 13.9% year-on-year, sa…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks firm, bonds win respite from rout
2Nickel Mines : US$225M capital raise to fund 30% acquisition Oracle Nic..
3France's Amundi beats strategic targets on surging inflows
4Amundi: fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results
5Honda posts 17% fall in Q3 operating profit

HOT NEWS