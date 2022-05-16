Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan pharma lobbies say pricing scheme leading to renewed 'drug lag'

05/16/2022 | 03:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Medicines on a shelf of a prescription pharmacy is seen through its window in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's three major pharmaceutical lobbies joined for the first time on Monday in urging reforms to the government's drug-pricing system to avoid losing out on investment and new drugs.

While American and European drugmakers have complained for years about drug prices set by Japan's socialised medical system, this is the first time that the domestic lobby has made a joint statement with them in a united front.

The lobbies said that Japan needs a more transparent and predictable price-setting mechanism to keep the market attractive for research-focused companies.

Since 2015, there have been more than 50 changes to the system that determines how much companies can charge hospitals and patients for drugs, James Feliciano, the country manager for Abbevie Inc, told reporters.

"The policy environment in Japan has become increasingly unpredictable and challenging," said Feliciano, who also heads the American lobby PhRMA in Japan. "The Japanese market is losing its attractiveness."

The policies could result in a return of "drug lag," he said, referring to a period in the early 2000s where new treatments developed overseas could take four years or more to enter the Japanese market.

Representatives from Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, the main drug regulator, and the health ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Biopharmaceutical investment has increased 33% globally between 2015 and 2020, while it has fallen 9% in Japan, according to PhRMA data.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:13aSaudi Arabia on track to hit oil output of over 13 mln bpd by 2027 -minister
RE
04:13aEuro zone bond yields rise after ECB's Villeroy euro comments
RE
04:12aEuropean shares fall after China data adds to growth woes
RE
04:12aEuropean shares fall after China data adds to growth woes
RE
04:12aEuropean shares slide as weak China data stokes recession woes
RE
04:11aRussian rouble hovers near five-year highs vs euro, stocks up
RE
04:10aChina's thermal coal futures mute as Beijing reins in commodity inflation
RE
04:07aU.S. travel firms flex marketing muscle to lure travelers seeking sun and sand
RE
04:07aSome Ethiopians claim forced recruitment by Tigrayan forces
RE
04:05aEU Commission to cut 2022 euro zone growth forecast to 2.7% - FT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken
2Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties
3U.S. travel firms flex marketing muscle to lure travelers seeking sun a..
4Renault sells stake in Russia's Avtovaz, with buyback option
5Tesla delays plan to restore Shanghai output to pre-lockdown levels -me..

HOT NEWS