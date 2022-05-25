Log in
Japan picks five firms to lead sale of Tokyo Metro shares

05/25/2022 | 02:34am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government on Wednesday picked five brokerage firms to lead an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in Tokyo's metro operator, the Ministry of Finance said, paving the way for progress in the large-scale privatisation effort.

The chosen firms were three Japanese institutions -- Nomura, Mizuho and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley -- and two foreign banks -- Goldman Sachs, Bank of America.

The ministry had short-listed nine firms for the leading roles in the planned IPO of Tokyo Metro Co., which operates nine metro lines in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The unsuccessful short-listed candidates were Daiwa and SMBC Nikko, and JP Morgan and UBS.

The national government owns 53.4% of Tokyo Metro shares, the remainder belonging to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The two governments plan to bring the total of their stakes down to 50%.

The ministry has not yet determined the size, timing or method of the sale of shares, but a law authorising the disposal requires it to be completed no later than the fiscal year beginning in April 2027.

Proceeds are intended to pay for some of the debt that the national government accumulated when rebuilding areas devastated by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

If Tokyo Metro's value equals its net assets of 640 billion yen ($5.05 billion), the IPO could raise about 300 billion yen, of which the national government share would come to around 170 billion yen, according to the ministry.

($1 = 126.80 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takaya Yamaguchi)


© Reuters 2022
