Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan places Tokyo under COVID-19 state of 'quasi-emergency'

04/09/2021 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japan placed Tokyo under a new, month-long state of "quasi-emergency" on Friday to combat surging COVID-19 infections, less than a month after the capital and host of the Summer Olympics lifted a broader state of emergency.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the restrictions were needed to prevent regional outbreaks from turning into a nationwide wave.

"We ask that people refrain from unnecessary travel between prefectures as much as possible," Suga said in televised remarks.

In a meeting with experts, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura proposed a month of targeted restrictions in Tokyo, like reduced business hours for bars and restaurants, along with 24 days of curbs for Kyoto and Okinawa, starting on April 12.

That would take the period of restrictions through Japan's annual "Golden Week" holiday season from April 29 to May 5.

Japan's total COVID-19 cases crossed 500,000 on Friday, according to domestic media tallies. There have been 9,331 deaths, according to the health ministry, low compared to most major economies, but concerns about a new wave of infections are rising, particularly with the hosting of the postponed 2020 Summer Olympic Games coming up fast.

On Monday, Japan placed the western prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo, along with Miyagi in the northeast, under targeted lockdown measures. Osaka, home to about 8.8 million people, has been hit especially hard, reporting a record 905 cases on Thursday.

Tokyo reported 537 new cases on Friday, while Osaka had 883 new infections.

"The mutant strain is spreading rapidly, and we are extremely concerned," said Nishimura, who also heads the country's coronavirus response, speaking at the start of the meeting with experts.

The new measures are based on a revised infection control law and can be applied to a narrower area than the state of emergency that Suga declared for most of the country in early January.

The controls allow regional governments to order businesses like bars and restaurants to shorten operating hours and to impose fines of 200,000 yen ($1,820) or publish the names of those that do not comply. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Rocky Swift; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:23aNew boom? UK tax break extension pumps up house prices
RE
06:22aGOVERNMENT OF NORWAY  : Responsible long-term management of the Government Pension Fund
PU
06:20aBiden faces key test on EV battery trade dispute
RE
06:17aRebounding private flights fuel M&A interest in corporate jet services providers
RE
06:16aTOSHIBA  : chairman issues cautious statement on CVC's take-private offer
RE
06:16aSpain cuts 2021 growth forecast to 6.5% after first-quarter contraction
RE
06:16aNorway wealth fund should not include Saudi stocks in reference index, government says
RE
06:14aEXPLAINER : How worried should we be about links of blood clots to AstraZeneca's vaccine?
RE
06:14aEBAY  : Facebook axes 16,000 accounts for trading fake reviews after UK intervenes
RE
06:13aCommodities trader Trafigura launches carbon trading desk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2Apple argues it faces competition in video game market as 'Fortnite' trial nears
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data sec..
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : union drive losing by wide margin with nearly half the votes counted
5World stocks hit record high, powered by Wall Street

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ