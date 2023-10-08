TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is arranging to hold the first summit meeting on a zero carbon emission framework with Australia and Southeast Asian nations in Tokyo in December, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday, citing several government sources.

Leaders from Japan, Australia and nine countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will discuss plans to strengthen technical cooperation on hydrogen and other technologies as well as supply chains for key minerals, with a view to achieving carbon neutrality, Kyodo said. They aim to compile a joint statement, according to the report.

The Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) was proposed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last year with the aim of sharing the philosophy of promoting decarbonisation in Asian nations and cooperating to push forward energy transition.

The first ministerial meeting was held in March and Japan pledged financial and technological support.

