Japan pledges $30 bln in African aid at Tunis summit

TUNIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japan pledged $30 billion in aid
for development in Africa on Saturday, saying it wants to work
more closely with the continent, with the rules-based
international order under threat after Russia's invasion of
Ukraine.
Addressing a Japan-Africa summit in Tunisia, Prime Minister
Fumio Kishida said Tokyo would work to ensure grain shipments to
Africa amid a global shortage.
"If we give up on a rules-based society and permit
unilateral changes of the status quo by force, the impact of
that will extend not only through Africa, but all the world,"
Kishida said by videolink after testing positive for COVID-19.
Kishida said the $30 billion would be delivered over three
years, promising smaller sums for food security in coordination
with the African Development Bank.
The summit has given Tunisian President Kais Saied his
biggest international platform since his 2019 election and comes
after he seized broad powers, formally enshrined through a
constitutional referendum, a move his critics call a coup.
Speaking on Friday at a joint press conference with his
Japanese counterpart, Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi
repeatedly emphasised Tunisia's commitment to democracy, which
has been questioned by Saied's critics.
The summit has triggered a row between Tunisia and Morocco,
which was angered by Saied's decision to invite the Polisario
movement that seeks independence for Western Sahara, a territory
Rabat regards as its own.
Morocco and Tunisia have recalled their ambassadors from
each other's countries for consultations. Rabat said the
decision to invite Polisario leader Brahim Ghali was made
against Japan's wishes. Tokyo has yet to comment.
Tunisia is itself in need of financial support as it faces a
looming crisis in public finances that has been worsened by the
global squeeze on commodities. This week long queues have formed
at petrol stations amid a fuel shortage, while shops have
started rationing some goods.
