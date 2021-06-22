Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan police probe Uber Eats for suspected breach of immigration law

06/22/2021 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman eats noodles during a demonstration of a food-delivery service at the launching event of UberEats in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese police on Tuesday filed a notice of investigation against the local office of food delivery service Uber Eats for suspected breach of immigration law.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police sent a notice to the company and two former managers about alleged unauthorised work by Vietnamese nationals that took place from June to August 2020, a police spokesperson said, confirming a report from the Kyodo News Agency. No arrests were made, and the case was referred to prosecutors.

With a third of its population over 65, Japan has become increasingly reliant on foreign labour, but the ruling party has been reluctant to liberalise immigration policies.

An Uber spokesperson told Reuters the company was "fully cooperating" with authorities.

The company "has taken a number of steps to strengthen onboarding procedures for prospective couriers", the spokesperson said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Rocky Swift; editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47aMalaysia's Serba Dinamik says to take legal action against auditor KPMG
RE
05:47aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK  : Africa should produce vaccines on the continent, African Development Bank Group head says on eve of the group's 2021 Annual Meetings
PU
05:46aFive emerging markets to benefit most from IMF's SDR move - S&P
RE
05:45aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF ITALIAN REPUBLI  : Minister Luigi Di Maio met the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić
PU
05:39aExclusive-ECB policymakers at odds on inflation strategy, hope for Sept deal -sources
RE
05:39aShares subdued as investors flip-flop on rate rises
RE
05:32aECB policymakers at odds on inflation strategy, hope for Sept deal -sources
RE
05:32aEcb policymakers agreed on climate policy, factoring in owner-occupied housing - sources
RE
05:32aEcb policymakers hope for deal before september decision on pepp - sources
RE
05:32aEcb policymakers have yet to agree on how specific strategy should be on inflation overshoot - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown
2TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
3ANALYSIS: Investors focus on central bank speakers after extreme market moves
4HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD. : HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL : China cuts second batch of crude oil import quotas for ..
5DIGI.COM : TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : Related Party Transactions

HOT NEWS