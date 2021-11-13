Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan prepares beds, booster shots in COVID-19 lull before winter

11/13/2021 | 09:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida outlined on Friday an urgent plan to increase hospital beds and medical resources in preparation for a possible resurgence of COVID-19 infections this winter.

After a deadly fifth wave of infections almost overwhelmed the medical system during the summer, infections and deaths have fallen dramatically as vaccinations have increased to cover more than 70% of the population.

Emergency measures covering most of the country were lifted last month, but health experts warn that cases will likely rebound, as they did in Japan last winter. Ahead of that, the government plans to boost hospital bed capacity by about 30%, bolster in-home care, and collect data to predict which hospitals will come under pressure.

"In parallel with strengthening the medical system, from December we will use IT systems to make public the number of hospital beds and conditions at each hospital," Kishida told reporters.

Kishida said earlier this week that the "trump card" in the government's pandemic fight was the procurement of oral treatments that could prevent the need for hospitalisation.

Japan will pay about $1.2 billion for 1.6 million courses of the COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, according to terms announced on Wednesday.

That's about half the supply that has been secured by the United States and compares with a total of 1.7 million coronavirus cases seen in Japan since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, vaccine booster shots are due to start from next month, and the government is considering expanding inoculations to children as young as five.

Japan has weathered the pandemic better than many countries, with just over 18,000 deaths so far and without the imposition of stringent lockdowns.

But the government faced heavy criticism over a spate of deaths at home among patients due to hospitals' inability to handle the rash of cases during the summer. Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga resigned in September over his handling of the crisis.

To stave off the bed shortage, the health ministry has adopted a system that uses past and present infection data to predict when and where medical resources will come under strain.

"A sixth wave is a question of when rather than if," said Yuki Furuse, a Kyoto University professor who developed the predictive tool.

"Because the current situation in Japan is calm, it seems okay to lift some restrictions now. However, I am concerned about whether people can go back to a 'voluntary self-restraint state' again when needed," he added.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25aJetmakers push freighters as industry gathers in Dubai
RE
12:27aFire at Indonesia's Pertamina refinery complex extinguished
RE
11/13Western Australia warns of dangerous bushfire near Perth
RE
11/13Philippines cbank says it may continue easy policy to support growth
RE
11/13Canada pauses imports from Malaysia glove maker Supermax over forced labour concerns
RE
11/13Gulf's Oman Air seeking further government aid, targets 2024 break-even
RE
11/13PNG CHAMBER OF MINES AND PETROLEUM : Prime Minister James Marape to Present Keynote Address
PU
11/13Shipowners make payoffs to free vessels held by Indonesian navy near Singapore- sources
RE
11/13Japan prepares beds, booster shots in COVID-19 lull before winter
RE
11/13China satisfied with Boeing 737 MAX changes, seeks industry feedback - document
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Jetmakers push freighters as industry gathers in Dubai
2Barwa Real Estate Q P S C : is Platinum Sponsor of 57th ISOCARP's Congr..
3Tesla's Musk says stock sale impact 'closer to tax maximization'
4Iovance Biotherapeutics : SITC 2021 Update Call Presentation
5Agility Public Warehousing K S C P : Reports KD 926.9 Million Net Profi..

HOT NEWS