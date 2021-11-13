Japan prepares beds, booster shots in COVID-19 lull before winter

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida outlined on Friday an urgent plan to increase hospital
beds and medical resources in preparation for a possible
resurgence of COVID-19 infections this winter.
After a deadly fifth wave of infections almost overwhelmed
the medical system during the summer, infections and deaths have
fallen dramatically as vaccinations have increased to cover more
than 70% of the population.
Emergency measures covering most of the country were lifted
last month, but health experts warn that cases will likely
rebound, as they did in Japan last winter. Ahead of that, the
government plans to boost hospital bed capacity by about 30%,
bolster in-home care, and collect data to predict which
hospitals will come under pressure.
"In parallel with strengthening the medical system, from
December we will use IT systems to make public the number of
hospital beds and conditions at each hospital," Kishida told
reporters.
Kishida said earlier this week that the "trump card" in the
government's pandemic fight was the procurement of oral
treatments that could prevent the need for hospitalisation.
Japan will pay about $1.2 billion for 1.6 million courses of
the COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir developed by Merck & Co
Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, according to terms
announced on Wednesday.
That's about half the supply that has been secured by the
United States and compares with a total of 1.7 million
coronavirus cases seen in Japan since the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, vaccine booster shots are due to start from next
month, and the government is considering expanding inoculations
to children as young as five.
Japan has weathered the pandemic better than many countries,
with just over 18,000 deaths so far and without the imposition
of stringent lockdowns.
But the government faced heavy criticism over a spate of
deaths at home among patients due to hospitals' inability to
handle the rash of cases during the summer. Former Prime
Minister Yoshihide Suga resigned in September over his handling
of the crisis.
To stave off the bed shortage, the health ministry has
adopted a system that uses past and present infection data to
predict when and where medical resources will come under strain.
"A sixth wave is a question of when rather than if," said
Yuki Furuse, a Kyoto University professor who developed the
predictive tool.
"Because the current situation in Japan is calm, it seems
okay to lift some restrictions now. However, I am concerned
about whether people can go back to a 'voluntary self-restraint
state' again when needed," he added.
(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)