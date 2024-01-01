A tsunami around over 3-feet high struck parts of the west coast along the Sea of Japan, with a larger wave expected, public broadcaster NHK reported. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.
Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said no irregularities have been confirmed at nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan, including five active reactors at Kansai Electric Power's Ohi and Takahama plants in Fukui Prefecture.