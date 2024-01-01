STORY: In the video, items were seen falling off shelves in a store inside the station as people attempted to take cover, while others ran out of the station with luggages in tow. The video also showed water leaking from the ceiling of the station.

A tsunami around over 3-feet high struck parts of the west coast along the Sea of Japan, with a larger wave expected, public broadcaster NHK reported. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said no irregularities have been confirmed at nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan, including five active reactors at Kansai Electric Power's Ohi and Takahama plants in Fukui Prefecture.