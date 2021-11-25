Japan raises view on consumption, downgrades exports in Nov report

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Japan raised its view on
consumption for the first time in 13 months as service spending
picked up but downgraded that on exports and production due to
persistent supply issues and a slowdown in China's economy.
On that mixed note, the government kept its overall economic
assessment unchanged for the second month, while it said full
attention should be paid to downside risks from supply
constraints and raw material prices.
"The economy continue to show weakness in recovery, although
severe conditions due to the coronavirus are gradually easing,"
the government said in its November economic report approved by
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet on Thursday.
Among key economic components, the report raised its view on
private consumption for the first time since October 2020,
attributing it to improved consumer sentiment and increased
spending on services such as restaurants and hotels.
"The pandemic-induced severe situations, such as in foot
traffic, have been easing after the lifting of COVID-19 state of
emergency curbs," a government official told reporters before
the cabinet's approval of the report.
Japan has lifted restrictions on restaurant hours,
large-scale events and loosened border controls as infections
have fallen dramatically and around 76% of its population are
fully vaccinated.
The government has lowered its assessment on exports for two
months in a row based on decreasing Asia-bound shipments,
resulting in weak production, which was also downgraded. In
addition to carmakers' output cuts due to a shortage of parts, a
slowdown in China's economy has dampened previously strong
orders for production machines, the official said.
While disruptions in parts supply from Southeast Asia have
abated, "supply constraints still require close attention going
forward as the semiconductor shortage still lingers," the
official said. The recent surge in raw material costs also poses
a downside risk to corporate profits and household spending, he
added.
The government cut its view on imports due to declining
shipments from Asia.
Japan's economy, the world's third largest, contracted much
faster than expected in the third quarter by an annualised 3.0%
as the pandemic and global supply disruptions hit consumption,
capital spending and exports.
Analysts expect a rebound in the fourth quarter helped by
improving consumer demand. To further fuel the recovery, the
government unveiled a record $490 billion economic stimulus
package on Friday.
(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)