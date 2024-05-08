TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday authorities were ready to respond to excessively volatile moves in the exchange-rate market.

"It's desirable for currency rates to move stably reflecting fundamentals. Excessive volatility is undesirable," Suzuki told parliament.

"We will continue to monitor currency market developments carefully, and stand ready to respond with all means available," he said.

Suzuki also said authorities were not looking at specific yen levels in deciding whether to take action. He declined to comment on what he deemed as excessively volatile moves.

