TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that authorities were ready to take appropriate action against excessive currency market volatility, without ruling out any options.

"We are carefully watching daily market moves," Suzuki told a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting, when asked about the yen's continued declines.

"We are watching currency moves with a strong sense of urgency," he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue)