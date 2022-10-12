Japan ready to take appropriate action vs volatile yen

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japan stands ready to take
appropriate steps against excess volatility in the foreign
exchange market while watching currency movements with a great
sense of urgency, a top government spokesman said on Thursday.
Hirokazu Matsuno declined comment on the Group of Seven
financial leaders statement issued on Wednesday, which
reaffirmed their commitment that excessive exchange rate moves
were undesirable.
The dollar was trading near 147 yen, edging closer to a high
of 147.64 recorded in August 1998.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)