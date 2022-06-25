Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan records hottest June day amid energy squeeze

06/25/2022 | 03:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - A city in eastern Japan logged the country's highest temperature for a June day on Saturday, breaking above 40 Celsius, the weather bureau said.

The heat-wave, which the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) expects to persist throughout the summer, came as the government called on households and businesses to save electricity to avoid possible power crunch until September.

A weather station recorded a temperature of 40.2C (104.36F) on Saturday afternoon, in Isesaki, a city 85 kilometres (53 miles) northwest of Tokyo, according to JMA.

The figure broke the previous record of Japan's hottest June day - 39.8 degrees observed on June 24, 2011.

"A strong anticyclone from the Pacific, coupled with a cloudless weather, brought the heat," a JMA official said.

Another weather station in central Tokyo logged 35.4C earlier in the day, marking the earliest arrival since records began in 1875 of an above-35C day in the capital, considered extreme heat in Japan.

On Saturday, JMA and the environment ministry issued a heat stroke alert in six of the country's 47 prefectures, recommending people to remain indoors and use air conditioners.

In its latest three-month weather forecast released this week, JMA said this summer will be hotter than regular years in northern, eastern and western Japan, due to factors such as the global warming and La Nina.

The forecast adds a concern for the country, which faces tighter energy supply due to the slow restart of nuclear power, thermal plant shutdowns and geopolitical risks heightened after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39aBurkina Faso gives civilians 14 days to evacuate ahead of military operations
RE
05:34aAs deadline looms, countries struggle to agree on protecting nature
RE
05:25aFrance's Amethis sells Kenyan retailer stake to Mauritius-based IBL
RE
05:24aMali junta passes new electoral law
RE
05:20aHostel in Rwanda for UK asylum seekers prepares to take children
RE
05:13aSinovac's COVID-19 vaccine conditionally registered in South Africa
RE
05:13aIndia targets 140 mln tonnes of annual coking coal output by 2030
RE
04:43aDuterte slams ICC prosecutor's plan to reopen Philippines drug war probe
RE
04:19aEU's Borrell in Tehran for talks on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear pact
RE
03:54aRussian missiles rain down on military sites across Ukraine - local officials
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Petrobras : on manifestation of the Eligibility Committee June 24, 2022
2MORTAR LANDED ON GRASS FIELD NEXT TO DANA GAS’S KHOR MOR IN IRA…
3Lufthansa expects flight operations to return to normal in 2023 - Welt
4German sugar maker Suedzucker to raise prices, shift to coal power -rep..
5Lloyds Banking : Housing affordability now at its most stretched &ndash..

HOT NEWS